Continuing to warm

By Collin Mertz
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We continue to experience warmer and warmer temperatures over the next several days. Tonight, lows drop into the 20s with mixed overnight cloud cover. Tomorrow, highs in the upper 50s with more partial cloud cover. Winds pick up, 10-20 mph.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

By Sunday highs are all the way in the low 70s, and mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Along with an increase in temperatures, winds also increase, becoming quite windy throughout the workweek. A chance of showers along with a slight cool down moves through Wednesday, continuing to cool Thursday.

