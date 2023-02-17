Local Listings
Covenant Childrens partnered with Clear Tech, unveils plan to build brand-new hangar at Lubbock Executive Air Park

On Thursday morning, Covenant Children’s Hospital and Clear Tech unveiled a plan to build a hangar at the Lubbock Executive Air Park (LEA).
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning, Covenant Children’s Hospital and Clear Tech unveiled a plan to build a hangar at the Lubbock Executive Air Park (LEA). This hangar will house not only Covenant’s pediatric ambulance and helicopter but also its flight crew.

“Get the crew members loaded in the aircraft, pull out the aircraft, and respond,” flight paramedic Brian Lankford said.

The hangar’s 13,000+ total square feet of space will accommodate two aircraft, provide cover for four ambulances, space for an on-site mechanic and equipment storage, and living quarters for their Kite Flight crew members.

“Our ability to leave faster and be quicker to get into the air means quicker to get to patients that need us,“ Covenant Children’s CEO Amy Thompson said.

Construction on the hangar has begun and Covenant hopes it will transform healthcare accessibility to the south plains. The LEA wants to provide a secondary airport for the City of Lubbock and surrounding areas.

This airport allows Covenant to travel without traffic from commercial airlines and military planes. LEA drastically reduces time on the ground giving Covenant the fastest route possible to transport patients across the region.

“In a 24-hour time frame, our team went out for 6 transports, so 4 pediatric patients and 2 neonatal patients,” Thompson said.

Just in 2022, the pediatric team had a 30 percent increase in transport requests.

“We just had a hard time getting kids into our hospital in a timely fashion,” Thompson said.

This hangar will save lives by cutting response times by fifteen minutes.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

