Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Friday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels III’s father takes the stand

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,

In Day 9 of the Hollis Daniels III capital murder trial, Daniels’ father gave his testimony.

A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography.

  • Tyler Patrick Brown, 24, pleaded guilty to four counts of child pornography production and was sentenced on Thursday
  • When he was first arrested, he admitted to grooming and having sexual relationships with 14 underaged girls after he turned 18
  • See details here: Child predator sentenced to 30 years in prison

The two alleged victims of former Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, took the stand at trial on Thursday.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Residents at the Central Village Apartments in Plainview are demanding change, saying they fear...
Residents demand action at Central Village Apartments in Plainview
Dave & Buster’s employees can take advantage of a comprehensive benefits package including...
Dave & Buster’s posting 175 job openings ahead of May 1 opening
A Lubbock jury heard more emotional testimony Thursday morning on day 9 in the capital murder...
Hollis Daniels’ father testifies to ‘beginning of a perfect storm’
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake

Latest News

Hermleigh basketball players brought their district championship trophy to the hospital, so...
Hermleigh basketball players bring district trophy to hospital to celebrate with teammates
Governor Abbott's 'State of the State' address
Gov. Abbott’s State of the State address
Warming trend over the next 4 days
After a cooler day, temps begin a dramatic climb
Hermleigh brings trophy to teammates
Hermleigh brings trophy to teammates