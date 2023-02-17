Friday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels III’s father takes the stand

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,

In Day 9 of the Hollis Daniels III capital murder trial, Daniels’ father gave his testimony.

The old Daniels stated he missed “red flags” in his son’s behavior before the deadly shooting of TTPD officer Floyd East Jr.

He stated “I think it was the beginning of a perfect storm that I missed.”

See more on Day 9 here: Hollis Daniels’ father testifies to ‘beginning of a perfect storm’

A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Tyler Patrick Brown, 24, pleaded guilty to four counts of child pornography production and was sentenced on Thursday

When he was first arrested, he admitted to grooming and having sexual relationships with 14 underaged girls after he turned 18

See details here: Child predator sentenced to 30 years in prison

The two alleged victims of former Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, took the stand at trial on Thursday.

Charles Sanchez, also known as DJ Sancho, is accused of molesting these two girls sometime between 2017 and 2018

The aunt of the two girls also testified on their behalf

Read more here: Trial day 3: Testimony continues against former Lubbock DJ

