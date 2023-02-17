Local Listings
Gov. Abbott’s State of the State address

Property tax cuts, school safety, and border security are at the top of Governor Abbott’s emergency items for the legislature.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Property tax cuts, school safety, and border security are at the top of Governor Abbott’s emergency items for the legislature. These are issues lawmakers can advance early, ahead of all other proposals.

The governor presented his “State of the State” address from a manufacturing plant in San Marcos this evening. During the speech, he presented those and four other priorities: school choice, an end to COVID-19 restrictions like vaccine mandates, bail reform, gun crime, and designating fentanyl deaths as poisoning.

If a proposal matches these items, it can pass the legislature before March 10.

All other bills must wait, according to state law.

