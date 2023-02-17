High School Hoop Madness area playoffs
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Berkeley Adams with your High School Hoop Madness area playoff scores and highlights:
6A
Frenship 77 Byron Nelson 50
Estacado 52 Krum 47
Seminole 77 Mountain View 38
3A
Childress 52 Littlefield 32
Idalou 83 Muleshoe 36
Shallowater 49 Lamesa 26
Sands 80 Spur 28
Klondike 39 Jayton 29
Claude 50 Kress 29
Borden County 51 Grady 37
Whiteface 61 Lorenzo 29
Hermleigh 46 Aspermont 42
