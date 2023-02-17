Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

High School Hoop Madness area playoffs

Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.(KCBD Graphic)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Berkeley Adams with your High School Hoop Madness area playoff scores and highlights:

6A

Frenship 77 Byron Nelson 50

Estacado 52 Krum 47

Seminole 77 Mountain View 38

3A

Childress 52 Littlefield 32

Idalou 83 Muleshoe 36

Shallowater 49 Lamesa 26

Sands 80 Spur 28

Klondike 39 Jayton 29

Claude 50 Kress 29

Borden County 51 Grady 37

Whiteface 61 Lorenzo 29

Hermleigh 46 Aspermont 42

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover in Central Lubbock.
Emergency crews responding to rollover in Central Lubbock
FILE - Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Chris Beard assault case dismissed by Travis County DA
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Fmr. Lubbock DJ accused of child molestation
Opening testimony begins for former Lubbock DJ trial
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake

Latest News

Area High School teams listed in new Basketball State rankings
Hoop Madness girl’s area round playoff
Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
High School Hoop Madness Tuesday scores
High School Hoop Madness, Tuesday, February 14
High School Hoop Madness Tuesday, February 14
Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
Hoop Madness girl’s bi-district playoffs