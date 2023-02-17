High School Hoop Madness area playoffs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Berkeley Adams with your High School Hoop Madness area playoff scores and highlights:

6A

Frenship 77 Byron Nelson 50

Estacado 52 Krum 47

Seminole 77 Mountain View 38

3A

Childress 52 Littlefield 32

Idalou 83 Muleshoe 36

Shallowater 49 Lamesa 26

Sands 80 Spur 28

Klondike 39 Jayton 29

Claude 50 Kress 29

Borden County 51 Grady 37

Whiteface 61 Lorenzo 29

Hermleigh 46 Aspermont 42

