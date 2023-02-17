Lubbock veterans organizations honoring soldier killed in Desert Storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466, Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900, Lubbock Regional Honor Guard, and Friends of the Monument will be hosting a ceremony at the Monument of Courage near 84th and Nashville on Saturday, February 25 at 1 p.m.

They’re honoring U.S. Army PFC Corey Lee Winkle, the sole casualty of Desert Storm who was from the Lubbock area. Winkle was assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment. Members of his unit are traveling to Lubbock from around the country to take part in the memorial service.

The ceremony will include a Roll Call and a 21-gun salute followed by Taps. Representatives of the organizations will present an American flag to Winkle’s Gold Star Sister.

Operation Desert Storm was a Gulf War (Aug 2, 1990 – Feb 28, 1991) campaign initiated after Saddam Hussein’s military forces invaded Kuwait, and negotiations between Iraq and the United States failed. The operation itself lasted 36 days while the second phase of Desert Storm (Desert Sabre) took only 100 hours. Of the 700,000 American troops deployed, 219 were killed. Though no official record exists, it’s estimated the Iraqi army sustained between 10-12,000 casualties.

On February 28, 1991, Kuwait was liberated

