Man accused of severely injuring 1-year-old found guilty
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Malcolm Dixon, who is accused of seriously injuring a one-year-old, has been found guilty of aggravated assault causing bodily harm.
Dixon was arrested in 2020 after reportedly throwing the infant into a wall. The baby was left with severe brain damage and cannot walk, talk or eat.
KCBD’s Natalie Faulkenberry has been covering the trial: Testimony continues in trial of man accused of seriously injuring toddler
The trial is moving forward into the sentencing phase.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.