Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man accused of severely injuring 1-year-old found guilty

Malcolm Xerzuar Dixon-White, 24, of Lubbock
Malcolm Xerzuar Dixon-White, 24, of Lubbock(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Malcolm Dixon, who is accused of seriously injuring a one-year-old, has been found guilty of aggravated assault causing bodily harm.

Dixon was arrested in 2020 after reportedly throwing the infant into a wall. The baby was left with severe brain damage and cannot walk, talk or eat.

KCBD’s Natalie Faulkenberry has been covering the trial: Testimony continues in trial of man accused of seriously injuring toddler

The trial is moving forward into the sentencing phase.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Residents at the Central Village Apartments in Plainview are demanding change, saying they fear...
Residents demand action at Central Village Apartments in Plainview
Dave & Buster’s employees can take advantage of a comprehensive benefits package including...
Dave & Buster’s posting 175 job openings ahead of May 1 opening
A Lubbock jury heard more emotional testimony Thursday morning on day 9 in the capital murder...
Hollis Daniels’ father testifies to ‘beginning of a perfect storm’
Victims testify against former Lubbock DJ accused of molestation
Trial day 3: Testimony continues against former Lubbock DJ

Latest News

Cotton Center has been placed under a boil water notice.
Cotton Center placed under boil water notice
After hearing emotional testimony from Hollis Daniels III’s father on Thursday, the courtroom...
Forensic psychologist says Daniels ‘very unlikely’ to shoot if he had been sober in Day 10 of capital murder trial
24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
Child predator sentenced to 30 years in prison
Patterson Branch Library would like to invite the Lubbock community to the 20th Annual African...
Patterson Branch Library to host 20th annual African American History Program