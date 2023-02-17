Man accused of severely injuring 1-year-old found guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Malcolm Dixon, who is accused of seriously injuring a one-year-old, has been found guilty of aggravated assault causing bodily harm.

Dixon was arrested in 2020 after reportedly throwing the infant into a wall. The baby was left with severe brain damage and cannot walk, talk or eat.

KCBD’s Natalie Faulkenberry has been covering the trial: Testimony continues in trial of man accused of seriously injuring toddler

The trial is moving forward into the sentencing phase.

