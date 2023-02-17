Mild temperatures, wind relief today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expecting quiet weather over across the viewing area today, with light winds and mild temperatures.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the lower 50s, with sunny skies. Winds remain light, coming from the west around 5 to 10 mph this morning, then becoming a southwest wind this afternoon.

7-Day Windcast (KCBD)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with light south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow our winds pick up again, unfortunately. Expect wind speeds around 15 to 25 mph throughout the day coming from the southwest. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with cloudy skies in the morning becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Weekend Forecast (KCBD)

Saturday evening we expect partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy throughout the night. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s, with breezy southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Sunday will be a breezy day with west winds around 10 to 15 mph in the morning, speeding up to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. Things start to warm up for us with high temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be mostly cloudy for the majority of the day.

