Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Mild temperatures, wind relief today

By Shania Jackson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expecting quiet weather over across the viewing area today, with light winds and mild temperatures.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the lower 50s, with sunny skies. Winds remain light, coming from the west around 5 to 10 mph this morning, then becoming a southwest wind this afternoon.

7-Day Windcast
7-Day Windcast(KCBD)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with light south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow our winds pick up again, unfortunately. Expect wind speeds around 15 to 25 mph throughout the day coming from the southwest. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with cloudy skies in the morning becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KCBD)

Saturday evening we expect partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy throughout the night. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s, with breezy southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Sunday will be a breezy day with west winds around 10 to 15 mph in the morning, speeding up to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. Things start to warm up for us with high temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be mostly cloudy for the majority of the day.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Residents at the Central Village Apartments in Plainview are demanding change, saying they fear...
Residents demand action at Central Village Apartments in Plainview
Dave & Buster’s employees can take advantage of a comprehensive benefits package including...
Dave & Buster’s posting 175 job openings ahead of May 1 opening
A Lubbock jury heard more emotional testimony Thursday morning on day 9 in the capital murder...
Hollis Daniels’ father testifies to ‘beginning of a perfect storm’
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Feb. 17
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Feb. 17
Warming trend over the next 4 days
After a cooler day, temps begin a dramatic climb
First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast 02/16/23 @ 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast 02/26/23 @ 6 p.m.