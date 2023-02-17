Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Patterson Branch Library to host 20th annual African American History Program

Patterson Branch Library would like to invite the Lubbock community to the 20th Annual African...
Patterson Branch Library would like to invite the Lubbock community to the 20th Annual African American History Month Program(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Patterson Branch Library would like to invite the Lubbock community to the 20th Annual African American History Month Program on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. This year we will be honoring the lives and legacies of Bobbie Gean and Thomas James “T.J.” Patterson through a memorial celebration.

We will have special guest speakers from the community that are able to share their experiences with the Pattersons. Some of the these guests include host Matt Stell, South Plains Young Marines, Texas Association of Black City Council Members representative, City representatives past and present, Lubbock Independent School District School Board representatives and other community representatives.

There will also be a special presentation for the Patterson family with a reception immediately following in the Mildred Deo Community Room.  This is an all ages event, so please bring your family and friends for an afternoon celebration.

For more information, please call Patterson Branch Library at 806-767-3300. Patterson Branch Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Residents at the Central Village Apartments in Plainview are demanding change, saying they fear...
Residents demand action at Central Village Apartments in Plainview
Dave & Buster’s employees can take advantage of a comprehensive benefits package including...
Dave & Buster’s posting 175 job openings ahead of May 1 opening
A Lubbock jury heard more emotional testimony Thursday morning on day 9 in the capital murder...
Hollis Daniels’ father testifies to ‘beginning of a perfect storm’
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake

Latest News

24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
Child predator sentenced to 30 years in prison
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels III’s father takes the stand
Hermleigh basketball players brought their district championship trophy to the hospital, so...
Hermleigh basketball players bring district trophy to hospital to celebrate with teammates
Governor Abbott's 'State of the State' address
Gov. Abbott’s State of the State address