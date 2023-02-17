Patterson Branch Library to host 20th annual African American History Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Patterson Branch Library would like to invite the Lubbock community to the 20th Annual African American History Month Program on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. This year we will be honoring the lives and legacies of Bobbie Gean and Thomas James “T.J.” Patterson through a memorial celebration.

We will have special guest speakers from the community that are able to share their experiences with the Pattersons. Some of the these guests include host Matt Stell, South Plains Young Marines, Texas Association of Black City Council Members representative, City representatives past and present, Lubbock Independent School District School Board representatives and other community representatives.

There will also be a special presentation for the Patterson family with a reception immediately following in the Mildred Deo Community Room. This is an all ages event, so please bring your family and friends for an afternoon celebration.

For more information, please call Patterson Branch Library at 806-767-3300. Patterson Branch Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.