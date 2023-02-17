Local Listings
Portion of Memphis Avenue to be closed over the weekend

(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Memphis Avenue, from 23rd Street to 24th Street, will be temporarily closed starting this evening, February 17, through Sunday, February 19, in order for the City of Lubbock Water Department to do some temporary street repair work on a main line.

This closure should be reopened for traffic on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

