Portion of Memphis Avenue to be closed over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Memphis Avenue, from 23rd Street to 24th Street, will be temporarily closed starting this evening, February 17, through Sunday, February 19, in order for the City of Lubbock Water Department to do some temporary street repair work on a main line.

This closure should be reopened for traffic on Monday.

