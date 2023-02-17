Red Raider baseball wins season opener
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - #24 Texas Tech baseball trailed Gonzaga 4-1, but rallied to pull out an 8-4 Season opening victory Friday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park.
Austin Green hit a three-run homer in the third to tie the game at 4.
Gavin Kash added a two-run blast for the Red Raiders.
The four-game series continues at 1 p.m. Saturday & Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.