Red Raider baseball wins season opener

Tim Tadlock
Tim Tadlock(Pete Christy | KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - #24 Texas Tech baseball trailed Gonzaga 4-1, but rallied to pull out an 8-4 Season opening victory Friday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park. 

Austin Green hit a three-run homer in the third to tie the game at 4.

Gavin Kash added a two-run blast for the Red Raiders.

The four-game series continues at 1 p.m. Saturday & Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday.

