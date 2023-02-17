STAAR testing: Finding a better system to evaluate students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the TEA there are nearly 5.5 million grade school students in Texas, and not one of them is the same as another.

That’s why organizations like “Raise Your Hand Texas” are pushing for a more fluid way to evaluate Texas students.

Raise Your Hand Texas made a stop at Lubbock-Cooper High School to advocate for a better system to evaluate Texas students. One that focuses more on the passions that help students succeed.

“Our kids are much more than one test one day a year. It’s time that our legislators recognize that,” Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant said. “We’re asking them to build an accountability system that measures more than just that one test.

Instead, Bryant says the state should concentrate on the growth and experience students get when they aren’t focused solely on STAAR scores.

“That’s why we’re advocating for a pause in the current system,” Bryant said. Let’s take a wide-ranging look at what we could build it to be.”

Cooper is helping to lead the way in that regard with programs that prepare students to enter the workforce right out of high school.

From welding to cosmetology, these young Pirates are getting hands-on experience in fields the current testing model doesn’t take into account. Bryant says the current system isn’t benefiting students or parents.

“I’ve not talked to a parent in the last five years that finds value in the STAAR test telling them about their kid,” Bryant said. “They find value in what the teacher says and watching their kid grow across the whole year. All the different activities they’re involved in, all the community service they’re involved in, all the extracurriculars where they can follow their dreams and aspirations.”

None of which can be found in answers A through D of the STAAR exam. 100 percent of accountability ratings for elementary and middle school students are based on STAAR scores. The majority of high school accountability relies on the same results.

“We’re not against it being a portion of an accountability system,” Bryant said. “We’re just against it being the entirety of the accountability system from an academic side.”

A report from the Charles Butler Foundation showed 81% of teachers said pressure for students to perform well on standardized tests is a significant barrier in teaching, and emphasis on STAAR scores has become a driving factor in teachers leaving the classroom.

“Teachers are frustrated,” Bryant said. “We’re facing a teacher shortage and they feel a lot of pressure. We don’t want teachers teaching for the test we want them teaching the skills and letting the test take care of itself.”

Cooper students are learning those skills in the school’s career and technical education department, but Bryant says even if students decide not to enter those fields, the lessons they learn will help them down whatever path they choose.

“If they don’t want to do a career in the health sciences area maybe they learn some things that help them be a better adult or community member or parent one of these days,” Bryant said. “So just to be a well-rounded student and give kids opportunities to pursue their desires rather than just a straight academic offering is so important for kids today.”

