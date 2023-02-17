Testimony continues in trial of man accused of seriously injuring toddler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Malcolm Dixon is currently on trial for seriously injuring a one-year-old baby in September 2020.

Prosecutors say the attack was so severe it left the child with permanent brain damage, leaving the child unable to walk, talk, or eat.

Dixon is accused of throwing the infant against the wall, though in a recorded conversation with a CPS officer, Dixon states that he was dancing and then dropped the infant on accident.

Trial Day 3

The first witness of the day was the mother of the child. In her testimony, she described the relationship between her child and Dixon and said her daughter would cry and act fearful when she was left in the defendant’s care. She also stated that she did not suspect child abuse, stating that when she saw bruises on the baby she assumed it was from the one-year-old learning to walk and repeatedly falling.

The jurors then watched a video between Dixon and the police from the night of the incident. In that video, Dixon told officers multiple versions of what had happened to the baby. First, he stated that she had fallen off of the couch, then that he had accidentally dropped the child while dancing, and lastly, he had hit the child with a pillow, and a shoe, thrown her on the couch, and then accidentally dropped her.

The officers began questioning the defendant, and that is when Dixon became agitated on the video. He went on to say “I grew up without a father because he killed a baby, that is why I would never do this.”

Jurors also saw photos of the child the night of the incident. The photos showed approximately 8 bruises across her forehead and multiple other bruises all over her body.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.