Trial day 3: Testimony continues against former Lubbock DJ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Testimony resumed today in the trial against former Lubbock DJ Charles Sanchez who is accused of molesting two underage girls between 2017 and 2018.

The two girls he is accused of inappropriately touching took the stand today to describe the incidents to the jury.

Defense attorneys for Sanchez pointed out that one of the victim’s stories had changed from the initial reports. Though she maintained that Sanchez had pressured her into drinking and had her play a game where if she couldn’t walk in a straight line she had to take off her bra.

The aunt of the two victims also testifying today saying despite their mother’s defense of Sanchez, she believes the girl’s stories.

The trial is set to resume tomorrow morning.

