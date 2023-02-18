Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Customers at an Oregon bar jumped into action when they saw an armed man enter.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Skyland Pub on South Troutdale Road Thursday night regarding a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two customers inside the bar confronted him.

Authorities said the two patrons were able to disarm the man by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face.

Some of the customers inside the bar exited while others reportedly tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Authorities identified the armed man as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. According to witnesses, he was visibly intoxicated that evening.

Deputies said they recovered a shotgun at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old is facing charges that include menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was the only injured person in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
33-year-old Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez found guilty of three counts of indecency
Residents at the Central Village Apartments in Plainview are demanding change, saying they fear...
Residents demand action at Central Village Apartments in Plainview
A Lubbock jury heard more emotional testimony Thursday morning on day 9 in the capital murder...
Hollis Daniels’ father testifies to ‘beginning of a perfect storm’
Dave & Buster’s employees can take advantage of a comprehensive benefits package including...
Dave & Buster’s posting 175 job openings ahead of May 1 opening

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says
The Lions Club donates all profits to more than 30 local charities around Lubbock, including...
Lubbock Lions Club preparing for 71st annual Pancake Festival on Saturday
7 Day Forecast
Continuing to warm
Getting ready for the 71st Pancake Festival
Getting ready for 71st Pancake Festival