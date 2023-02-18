Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Area Round

Monterey 96 El Paso Burges 50

Lubbock-Cooper 78 El Paso Chapin 59

Levelland 44 Bridgeport 18

Stratford 49 Sudan 48 (OT)

New Home 63 Eldorado 34

Valley 52 Wildorado 37

Farwell 59 Wellington 44

Gruver 60 Floydada 40

Sundown 56 Roscoe 49

Ropes 47 Ozona 36

Nazareth 59 Silverton 26

TAPPS Regional Final

All Saints 49 Ovilla Christian 35

Lovington 50 Portales 43

Hobbs 59 Carlsbad 28

BOYS

Borden County 38 Crosbyton 36

Morton 47 Meadow 40

Sands 59 Klondike 53

New Deal 73 Springlake-Earth 61

Lubbock-Cooper 54 Abilene Wylie 46

Floydada 78 Olton 72

Reagan County 47 Jayton 42

Hermleigh 48 Roby 37

New Home 47 Dimmitt 44

Stratford 37 Nazareth 30

Carlsbad 49 Hobbs 32

Portales 70 Lovington 61

