Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 17
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
Area Round
Monterey 96 El Paso Burges 50
Lubbock-Cooper 78 El Paso Chapin 59
Levelland 44 Bridgeport 18
Stratford 49 Sudan 48 (OT)
New Home 63 Eldorado 34
Valley 52 Wildorado 37
Farwell 59 Wellington 44
Gruver 60 Floydada 40
Sundown 56 Roscoe 49
Ropes 47 Ozona 36
Nazareth 59 Silverton 26
TAPPS Regional Final
All Saints 49 Ovilla Christian 35
Lovington 50 Portales 43
Hobbs 59 Carlsbad 28
BOYS
Borden County 38 Crosbyton 36
Morton 47 Meadow 40
Sands 59 Klondike 53
New Deal 73 Springlake-Earth 61
Lubbock-Cooper 54 Abilene Wylie 46
Floydada 78 Olton 72
Reagan County 47 Jayton 42
Hermleigh 48 Roby 37
New Home 47 Dimmitt 44
Stratford 37 Nazareth 30
Carlsbad 49 Hobbs 32
Portales 70 Lovington 61
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.