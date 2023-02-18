Lady Raiders welcome OSU for senior day

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders open a two-game home swing Saturday afternoon when they play host to the Cowgirls of Oklahoma State for senior day.

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak overall, Texas Tech (16-10, 4-9 Big 12) will honor graduate managers Kerry Callender, Landon Gomez and Zuri Sanders as well as seniors Katie Ferrell, Bryn Gerlich, Bre’Amber Scott, Ella Tofaeono and Tatum Veitenheimer.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

MATCHUP: Texas Tech (16-10, 4-9 Big 12) vs Oklahoma State (18-7, 8-5 Big 12)

DATE: Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

TIME: 2 PM

LOCATION: Lubbock, Texas (United Supermarkets Arena)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell at No. 15 Oklahoma 84-57 Wednesday night in the Lloyd Noble Center.

In the loss, Texas Tech (16-10, 4-9 Big 12) managed just 13 made field goals through the first three quarters and just one 3-pointer through the first 30 minutes.

Freshman Bailey Maupin led the way for the Lady Raiders scoring 15 points in just under 24 minutes, while guard Bre’Amber Scott added 12 points. Bryn Gerlich was the third Lady Raider in double figures scoring 10.

Maupin scored in double-figures for the fifth straight contest while Scott reached 10+ points for the 10th time in 11 games. With her 10 points, Gerlich reached double figures for the fifth straight contest.

SCOUTING THE COWGIRLS:

• Oklahoma State enters Saturday’s contest as one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 conference. Winners of four straight, OSU sits at 18-7, 8-5 in Big 12 play. The Cowgirls are 13-2 at IBA-Gallagher this season and just 3-4 on the road. Their four game winning streak actually began against Tech back on Feb. 1.

• The win over Texas Tech also kicked off a stretch of three home games over a four game span that also included the programs mini-bye. OSU have not played since last Saturday’s 77-56 dismantling of Baylor. The four game streak also includes a road win at TCU (77-65) and a 76-65 win at home over WVU.

• Four Cowgirls are averaging in double figures while six players are scoring at least 9.3 points per game. KC transfer Naomie Alnatas leads the way for OSU at 13.8 ppg, followed by Nova transfer Lior Gar­zon (11.4) and UTA transfer Claire Chastain (10.5). Fellow former Lady Mav Terryn Milton is the final Cowgirl in double-figures averaging 10.4. Chastian missed the first matchup between the two teams, as OSU played just seven players that night.

• In the first matchup, five Cowgirls reached double figures as Milton led the way with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. Garzon, Taylen Collins and Anna Gret Asi each added 12 while Naomie Alnatas scored 10. Lexy Keys and Kassidy De Lapp added nine each. OSU hit 21-of-30 from the line including 12-of-14 in the fourth. They used a late 16-1 run to blow the game open.

STORYLINES:

IT ALL BEGAN AGAINST HER FORMER TEAM

• Bryn Gerlich has taken her offensive game to a different level the last four games. After scoring a career-best 25 points at Oklahoma State, Gerlich scored 16 points against K-State and at UT before adding 18 points against KU. Gerlich has now scored 85 points the last four games and has increased her PPG from 7.7 to 9.5. Gerlich has had seven of her 10 double figure games this season occur during conference play.

The guard has scored 15+ in four straight games for the first time in her career and has five straight 10 point games for the first time in her career.

BIG KAT, BIGGER IMPACT

• Grad student Katie “Big Kat” Ferrell made her much anticipated return to the lineup against Sam Houston. After injuring her hand in practice between the A&M Corpus Christi and Jackson State games, Ferrell missed seven straight games. Ferrell is the only active D-I player in the country to have recorded 600 career points, 500 career assists, 700 rebounds and 75 blocks, .

Against MVSU, Ferrell nearly had a triple double without points, as the UTA transfer grabbed six rebounds had seven assists and had five steals. Tech is 7-5 Ferrel plays 20+ minutes and 8-2 when she records three or more assists. The guard-forward has fouled out in eight games this season including seven of 13 Big 12 games. Ferrell has been in significant foul trouble (4+ fouls) in nine of Tech’s 11 B12 games. The lone two she hasn’t been in foul trouble were UT and K-State (both Tech wins).

GOTTA GET TO THE LINE

• The free throw line, especially in Big 12 play has been a great indicator of whether or not the Lady Raiders have won or not. Tech is 2-1 in Big 12 play this season when out attempting its opponents from the line. The number jumps to 3-3 when attempting more. The Lady Raiders are 3-1 in B12 play when making 20+ attempts. The Lady Raiders are 1-7 this season in conference games when they make fewer attempts and just 2-7 when getting out attempted from the line by a conference foe. Win number one when making fewer attempts came in the home win against K-State.

BRE’S LEADING THE WAY

• Senior Bre’Amber Scott is back for her senior season and is playing at a high level. After missing the first two games of the season due to personal reasons, Scott made her return to the Lady Raider lineup before the Colorado game. Tech is now 14-9 this season in Scott’s 23 games. The guard leads the team in points-per-game (17.0) and has grabbed a team-best 140 rebounds. Her 6.1 rebounds a game are also the best on the Lady Raider squad. Scott has also made a team-best 128 free throws and has taken a team-high 162 attempts. The guard has attempted at least one free throw in every game this season except at OSU. Bre has scored at least 18 points in 11 of 13 conference games.

4X4

• In Tech’s Feb. 5 win over K-State the Lady Raiders had four players score at least 16 points. Scott led the way with 18 points followed by Jazz Shavers 17 point performance. Gerlich and Maupin rounded out the quartet scoring 16 each. The 67 points scored are the most by four player since the 19-20 season when Sydney Goodson (21), Brittney Brewer (18), Alexis Tucker (17) and Jo’Nah Johnson (17) combined for 73 points in a 98-60 win over FAMU (Nov. 18, 2019).

WE’LL TAKE THAT

• Texas Tech has forced 346 turnovers over the last 20 contests (17.3/game) including a Krista Gerlich Era record 24 vs. Alabama State. As a team the Lady Raiders have forced 446 turnovers through the seasons first 26 games (17.2). All of last season Tech forced just 396. The Lady Raiders are 13-4 this season when forcing more than 15 turnovers and have forced at least 20 turnovers five times. Tech did not force at least 20 turnovers in a game at all last season.

WE MUST PROTECT THIS HOUSE

• The Lady Raiders are 15-2 this season when holding teams to under 30 points in the paint and 16-2 when holding teams to 32 or less in a game. Oklahoma State scored 48 points in the paint back on Feb. 1. Tech is 0-7this season when allowing 35+ paint points in B12 play. The only game Tech has lost this season when holding a team under 30 points in the paint was Jan. 21 at WVU when the Mountaineers scored just 14 points in the paint. OU scored 44 of its 84 points in the paint.

UP NEXT:

The Lady Raiders close out the two-game homestand on Wednesday when West Virginia make its annual trip to Lubbock. Tip-off from United Supermarkets Arena is set for 7 p.m.

