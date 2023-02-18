Lubbock Lions Club preparing for 71st annual Pancake Festival on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday the Lubbock Lions Club will host the 71st annual Pancake Festival at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The festival is held every year to raise money for local charities.

Debra says, “Coming out here serving pancakes is just a small gesture of what we do for the community.”

This year the Lions Club has ordered more than 6,000 pounds of pancake mix and 41,000 ounces of pancake syrup to top off its all you can eat pancakes.

Debra says, “We’ve held the record in the Guiness Book of World Records for the Most Pancakes Served in a 24-hour period before.”

The Lions Club donates all profits to more than 30 local charities around Lubbock, including Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, Lubbock Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army and the Adult Eyeglass Program.

Debra says, “Any of those organizations that need funding, this is where these funds get funneled to.”

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lions Club. While raising money, it’s also a fun way to enjoy some good food and support your community. The festival will have activities for kids like face painting and cotton candy stations, along with live entertainment from artists right here in Lubbock.

Debra says, “It’s just a fun family festival, so come on out.”

You can buy tickets until 9 p.m. Friday night, then tickets will be sold at the door. The event runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. so you can have pancakes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.