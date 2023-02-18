Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man shot, killed Saturday accused of responsibility for 2022 death

Police believe a man’s death last weekend was related to an argument over a murder last year.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police believe a man’s death last weekend was related to an argument over a murder late last year. Someone shot and killed Clifton Holman at an after-hours club near 35th Street and Avenue L on Saturday.

Witness statements show that right before the shooting, Bradley and Holmon got into a fight because Bradley held Holman responsible for a murder that occurred last year.

A witness who ran from the scene, Isaiah Brown, reported several shots fired. After he escaped he found Bradley, his uncle, near 35th and Raleigh.

Brown reported a shootout there as well, saying his own car was shot and damaged.

Police matched ballistics from both scenes.

Bradley was taken into custody after turning himself in the day after LPD appealed to the public for help in locating him. Police have charged Bradley with aggravated for shooting at Brown, not killing Holman.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
33-year-old Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez found guilty of three counts of indecency
Residents at the Central Village Apartments in Plainview are demanding change, saying they fear...
Residents demand action at Central Village Apartments in Plainview
A Lubbock jury heard more emotional testimony Thursday morning on day 9 in the capital murder...
Hollis Daniels’ father testifies to ‘beginning of a perfect storm’
Dave & Buster’s employees can take advantage of a comprehensive benefits package including...
Dave & Buster’s posting 175 job openings ahead of May 1 opening

Latest News

The Lions Club donates all profits to more than 30 local charities around Lubbock, including...
Lubbock Lions Club preparing for 71st annual Pancake Festival on Saturday
7 Day Forecast
Continuing to warm
Getting ready for the 71st Pancake Festival
Getting ready for 71st Pancake Festival
Cotton Center has been placed under a boil water notice.
Cotton Center placed under boil water notice