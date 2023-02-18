Local Listings
Oklahoma State outlasts Lady Raiders 92-80 in 3OT

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders open a two-game home swing Saturday afternoon when they play host...
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders open a two-game home swing Saturday afternoon when they play host to the Cowgirls of Oklahoma State for senior day.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Zach Fox
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls Saturday 92-80 in a game that needed three overtimes.

The Lady Raiders erased an 8-point deficit as Bre’Amber Scott with a clutch five points in the final two minutes of regulation helped force overtime.

After that, the Lady Raiders battled back from a deficit in every overtime period. They had the chance to have the final shot in two of the overtimes, but both opportunities came up short.

In the 3rd overtime, the Cowgirls were able to expand on a few untimely turnovers from the Lady Raider offense - an offense that ran predominantly through Bre’Amber Scott, as she ended the day with 30 points.

This was Texas Tech’s first overtime game since Nov. 16, 2022, when they beat Colorado 86-85.

Texas Tech has now lost their last four games dating back to their home win to Texas. Oklahoma State has now won five straight.

Scoring Leaders

Oklahoma State

Naomie Alnatas - 28 pts | 5 rebs | 3 asts

Claire Chastain - 17 pts | 6 rebs | 1 ast

Lexy Keys - 16 pts | 6 rebs | 4 asts

Texas Tech

Bre’Amber Scott - 30 pts | 11 rebs | 9-10 Fts

Katie Ferrell - 15 pts | 10 rebs | 1 stl

Rhyle McKinney - 14 pts | 2 rebs | 1 ast

The Lady Raiders will host West Virginia on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

