Texas Tech tops West Virginia in Morgantown 78-72

MORGANTOWN, WV (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders fought tooth and nail to take down West Virginia on the road Saturday 78-72.

The Red Raiders putting more pressure on the March Madness Selection Committee as this was a must win road game.

Down 35-34 at the half, Texas Tech outrebounded the Mountaineers 38-28, 12 of them from Fardaws Aimaq as he had a 14-point double-double.

The main offensive contributor for Tech was Jaylon Tyson, 27 total points to go along with 3-4 shooting from the three-point line.

West Virginia brought their own juggernaut to the fight as Erik Stevenson torched the Red Raiders from beyond the arc with 6 of the Mountaineers 11 made threes as he ended with 27 points as well.

The Red Raiders ended the day shooting 47% from the floor compared to the Mountaineers 43%.

Texas Tech improves to 15-12 overall and 4-10 in the Big 12 Conference.

SCORING LEADERS

Texas Tech

Jaylon Tyson - 27 pts | 4 rebs | 1 stl | 3-4 3-pt FGs

Fardaws Aimaq - 14 pts | 12 rebs | 1 ast | 1 stl

De’Vion Harmon - 13 pts | 3 rebs | 3 asts | 2 stls

West Virginia

Erik Stevenson - 27 pts | 2 rebs | 1 ast | 6-14 3-pt FGs

Kedrian Johnson - 20 pts | 2 rebs | 4 asts

The Red Raiders will continue on the road as they now travel to Norman to face Oklahoma on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

