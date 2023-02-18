Texas Tech tops West Virginia in Morgantown 78-72

Local Listings
Texas Tech will look to build on momentum from a pair of home wins over ranked Big 12 opponents and even its season series against West Virginia in an 11 a.m. (CST) matchup on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Zach Fox
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, WV (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders fought tooth and nail to take down West Virginia on the road Saturday 78-72.

The Red Raiders putting more pressure on the March Madness Selection Committee as this was a must win road game.

Down 35-34 at the half, Texas Tech outrebounded the Mountaineers 38-28, 12 of them from Fardaws Aimaq as he had a 14-point double-double.

The main offensive contributor for Tech was Jaylon Tyson, 27 total points to go along with 3-4 shooting from the three-point line.

West Virginia brought their own juggernaut to the fight as Erik Stevenson torched the Red Raiders from beyond the arc with 6 of the Mountaineers 11 made threes as he ended with 27 points as well.

The Red Raiders ended the day shooting 47% from the floor compared to the Mountaineers 43%.

Texas Tech improves to 15-12 overall and 4-10 in the Big 12 Conference.

SCORING LEADERS

Texas Tech

Jaylon Tyson - 27 pts | 4 rebs | 1 stl | 3-4 3-pt FGs

Fardaws Aimaq - 14 pts | 12 rebs | 1 ast | 1 stl

De’Vion Harmon - 13 pts | 3 rebs | 3 asts | 2 stls

West Virginia

Erik Stevenson - 27 pts | 2 rebs | 1 ast | 6-14 3-pt FGs

Kedrian Johnson - 20 pts | 2 rebs | 4 asts

The Red Raiders will continue on the road as they now travel to Norman to face Oklahoma on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

