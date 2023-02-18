Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Warm surge cranks up Sunday’s temperatures

By Collin Mertz
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with more partial cloud cover. Winds pick up in the late morning, 10-20 mph. Some cloud cover throughout the day. Continuing over the next several days, temperatures, daytime winds, and cloud cover increase. Sunday highs are in the low 70s, and mid 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Rain and Temps
Rain and Temps(KCBD)

Conditions become quite windy, 20-30 and gusts up to 45. A chance of showers along with a slight cool down moves through Wednesday, continuing to cool Thursday. Friday sees another low chance for scattered showers.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez found guilty of three counts of indecency
Hermleigh basketball players brought their district championship trophy to the hospital, so...
Hermleigh basketball players bring district trophy to hospital to celebrate with teammates
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
After hearing emotional testimony from Hollis Daniels III’s father on Thursday, the courtroom...
Forensic psychologist says Daniels ‘very unlikely’ to shoot if he had been sober, in Day 10 of capital murder trial
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
1 man dead in crash near Muleshoe

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Continuing to warm
First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast 02/17/23 @ 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast 02/17/23 @ 6 p.m.
Weekend Forecast
Mild temperatures, wind relief today