Warm surge cranks up Sunday’s temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with more partial cloud cover. Winds pick up in the late morning, 10-20 mph. Some cloud cover throughout the day. Continuing over the next several days, temperatures, daytime winds, and cloud cover increase. Sunday highs are in the low 70s, and mid 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Rain and Temps (KCBD)

Conditions become quite windy, 20-30 and gusts up to 45. A chance of showers along with a slight cool down moves through Wednesday, continuing to cool Thursday. Friday sees another low chance for scattered showers.

