5 area TAPPS teams heading to State basketball tournament

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Five area basketball teams will be heading to the TAPPS State Tournament in Waco next week.

The No. 1 Trinity Christian boys beat Colleyville Covenant 90-51 Saturday to win the 4A Regional Championship. They will be in the State Semifinals.

The Lubbock Christian Girls and Boys punched their tickets to TAPPS State Saturday.

Having won back to back 4A State Titles, The No. 2 Lady Eagles are in the 3A State Semifinals this year. They beat Denton Christian 66-20 Saturday to win the Regional Title. They head to TAPPS State for the sixth straight season.

The No. 3 Lubbock Christian Boys are also heading to the 3A TAPPS State Tournament after topping Lucas Christian 77-41 Saturday afternoon.

The No. 6 Southcrest Christian Girls are heading back to the TAPPS 2A State Semis after knocking off Kingdom Prep 68-58 Saturday afternoon at All Saints in the Regional Final.

The No. 2 All Saints Girls beat Ovilla Christian 49-35 to head to the TAPPS 2A State Tourney for the first time in school history. They are 26-1 on the season.

Congrats to all five of our teams and good luck at State!

