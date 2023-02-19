Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

5 area TAPPS teams heading to State basketball tournament

The No. 1 Trinity Christian boys beat Colleyville Covenant 90-51 Saturday to win the 4A...
The No. 1 Trinity Christian boys beat Colleyville Covenant 90-51 Saturday to win the 4A Regional Championship. They will be in the State Semifinals.(Team Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Five area basketball teams will be heading to the TAPPS State Tournament in Waco next week.

The No. 1 Trinity Christian boys beat Colleyville Covenant 90-51 Saturday to win the 4A Regional Championship. They will be in the State Semifinals.

The Lubbock Christian Girls and Boys punched their tickets to TAPPS State Saturday.

Having won back to back 4A State Titles, The No. 2 Lady Eagles are in the 3A State Semifinals this year. They beat Denton Christian 66-20 Saturday to win the Regional Title. They head to TAPPS State for the sixth straight season.

The No. 2 Lady Eagles are in the 3A State Semifinals this year. They beat Denton Christian...
The No. 2 Lady Eagles are in the 3A State Semifinals this year. They beat Denton Christian 66-20 Saturday to win the Regional Title. They head to TAPPS State for the sixth straight season.(Team Photo)

The No. 3 Lubbock Christian Boys are also heading to the 3A TAPPS State Tournament after topping Lucas Christian 77-41 Saturday afternoon.

The No. 3 Lubbock Christian Boys are heading to the 3A TAPPS State Tournament after topping...
The No. 3 Lubbock Christian Boys are heading to the 3A TAPPS State Tournament after topping Lucas Christian 77-41 Saturday afternoon.(Team Photo)

The No. 6 Southcrest Christian Girls are heading back to the TAPPS 2A State Semis after knocking off Kingdom Prep 68-58 Saturday afternoon at All Saints in the Regional Final.

The No. 6 Southcrest Christian Girls are heading back to the TAPPS 2A State Semis after...
The No. 6 Southcrest Christian Girls are heading back to the TAPPS 2A State Semis after knocking off Kingdom Prep 68-58 Saturday afternoon at All Saints in the Regional Final.(Team Photo)

The No. 2 All Saints Girls beat Ovilla Christian 49-35 to head to the TAPPS 2A State Tourney for the first time in school history. They are 26-1 on the season.

The No. 2 All Saints Girls beat Ovilla Christian 49-35 to head to the TAPPS 2A State Tourney...
The No. 2 All Saints Girls beat Ovilla Christian 49-35 to head to the TAPPS 2A State Tourney for the first time in school history. They are 26-1 on the season.(Team Photo)

Congrats to all five of our teams and good luck at State!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez found guilty of three counts of indecency
Hermleigh basketball players brought their district championship trophy to the hospital, so...
Hermleigh basketball players bring district trophy to hospital to celebrate with teammates
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
After hearing emotional testimony from Hollis Daniels III’s father on Thursday, the courtroom...
Forensic psychologist says Daniels ‘very unlikely’ to shoot if he had been sober, in Day 10 of capital murder trial
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
1 man dead in crash near Muleshoe

Latest News

Texas Tech will look to build on momentum from a pair of home wins over ranked Big 12 opponents...
Texas Tech tops West Virginia in Morgantown 78-72
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 17
High School Hoop Madness 02/17/23 pt. 2
High School Hoop Madness 02/17/23 pt. 2
High School Hoop Madness 02/17/23 pt. 1
High School Hoop Madness 02/17/23 pt. 1