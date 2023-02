Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twenty-two area girls teams and 50 boys teams are still in the playoffs.

UIL Regional Quarterfinals

6A

Frenship vs. Keller 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at McMurry in Abilene

5A

Monterey vs. Amarillo 6 p.m. Tuesday in Littlefield

Lubbock Cooper vs. Tascosa 8 p.m.

Tuesday at Wayland Baptist

4A

Levelland vs Glen Rose 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene HS

Seminole vs. Canyon 6 p.m. Tuesday at LCU

Estacado vs. Stephenville 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clyde

3A

Shallowater vs Childress 6 p.m.

Monday at Canyon HS

Idalou vs Bushland 7:30 p.m. Monday at Randall

2A

Farwell vs Gruver 6 p.m. Tuesday in Amarillo

New Home vs Christoval 6 p.m. Tuesday in Stanton

Sundown vs Ropes 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brownfield

1A

Nazareth vs Valley 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wayland Baptist

Borden County vs Klondike 6 p.m. Tuesday at Post

Whiteface vs Sands 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at LCU

Hermleigh vs Eula 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Ned

TAPPS

Southcrest Christian heading to TAPPS State

All Saints heading to TAPPS State

Lubbock Christian heading to TAPPS State

50 Area boys teams are still in the playoffs, most start Bi-District Postseaon play Monday.

BOYS

Frenship vs EP Americas 4 p.m.

Tuesday at Fort Stockton

Monterey vs Plainview 6 p.m. Tuesday at Abernathy

Lubbock Cooper vs Amarillo 6 p.m. Tuesday at Floydada

Coronado vs. Tascosa 4 p.m. Tuesday at Wayland Baptist

Estacado vs Brownwood 6 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado City

Seminole vs Hereford 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frenship

Levelland vs Graham 6 p.m. Tuesday in Anson

Snyder vs Stephenville 6 p.m. Tuesday at McMurry University

Idalou vs Spearman 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Caprock

Shallowater vs Canadian 6 p.m. Tuesday at Canyon HS

Abernathy vs Bushland 6 p.m. Tuesday in Hereford

Littlefield vs. Stanton 6:30 p.m. Monday in Denver City

Lamesa vs Crane 6:30 p.m. Monday at Midland Legacy

Dimmitt vs Alpine 6 p.m. Tuesday at Denver City

Brownfield vs Tornillo 6 p.m. Monday at Wink

Floydada vs Bovina in Littlefield Tuesday

Farwell vs Hale Center 6 p.m. Tuesday at West Plains

New Deal vs Panhandle 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dinmitt

Olton vs Vega 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Canyon HS

New Home vs McCamey 6 p.m. Monday in Andrews

Plains vs Fort Hancock 6 p.m. Monday at Fort Stockton

Seagraves vs Anthony 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Monahans

Tahoka vs Wink 6 p.m. Tuesday in Andrews

Nazareth vs. Pringle-Morse 6 p.m. Monday at Tascosa

Hart vs Texline 6 p.m. Tuesday at Palo Duro

Valley vs McLean 6 p.m. Monday at White Deer

Paducah vs Borden County 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Post

Morton vs Grady 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wellman-Union

Whitharral vs Loop 6 p.m. Tuesday in Plains

Silverton vs Fort Elliott 7:30 p.m. Monday at White Deer

Springlake-Earth vs Wildorado 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Randall HS

Sands vs Amherst 9 p.m. Tuesday at LCU

Whiteface vs Klondike 7:30 p.m. Monday at Frenship

Jayton vs Crosbyton 6 p.m. Tuesday at Coliseum in Snyder

O’Donnell vs Spur 6 p.m. Tuesday at Slaton

Lorenzo vs Guthrie 6 p.m. Monday in Floydada

Hermleigh vs Cross Plains 6 p.m. Monday at McMurry

Ira vs. May 6 p.m. Monday in Winters

TAPPS

Lubbock Christian Boys Heading to State

Trinity Christian Boys Heading to State

