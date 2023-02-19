Local Listings
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Shallowater Fillies

The Shallowater Fillies are Area Champs after defeating Spearman 35-27 and Lamesa 49-26.
By Zach Fox
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) - The Shallowater Fillies are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week!

The Fillies are Area Champs after defeating Spearman 35-27 and Lamesa 49-26.

Shallowater advances to the Regional Quarterfinals to face Childress for the third time this season. The two teams met up in district this year, splitting the season series.

Shallowater and Childress square off Monday night at 6 p.m. at Canyon High School.

