Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Officials: Man brutally attacked officer before stealing police vehicle

Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was arrested after police say he brutally attacked an officer and stole...
Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was arrested after police say he brutally attacked an officer and stole a police vehicle.(Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A man in Hawaii was arrested after officials said he brutally attacked an officer and stole a police vehicle Thursday morning.

The Honolulu Police Department said 39-year-old Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was charged with first-degree attempted murder along with other counts.

Authorities said Patoc attacked Cpl. Nakia Newton with a crowbar or weapon similar to a crowbar before taking off in Newton’s cruiser and leading officers on an hours-long chase.

KHNL reports Newton sustained critical injuries to his head in the assault.

Officers arrested Patoc around 7 a.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Man shot, killed Saturday accused of responsibility for 2022 death
33-year-old Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez found guilty of three counts of indecency
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 17
Texas Tech will look to build on momentum from a pair of home wins over ranked Big 12 opponents...
Texas Tech tops West Virginia in Morgantown 78-72
The No. 1 Trinity Christian boys beat Colleyville Covenant 90-51 Saturday to win the 4A...
5 area TAPPS teams heading to State basketball tournament

Latest News

FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Lubbock Police Department vehicles
LPD to conduct crash investigations on Monday, Tuesday morning
A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.
Record-breaking dinosaur footprint found off UK coast
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice