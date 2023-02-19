Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Olympic hopefuls gather for Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Lubbock

Hundreds of boxing fans, fighters, and parents packed the Prima Vista event center Friday and...
Hundreds of boxing fans, fighters, and parents packed the Prima Vista event center Friday and Saturday night for the Golden Gloves Lubbock Regional tournament.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hundreds of boxing fans, fighters, and parents packed the Prima Vista event center Friday and Saturday night for the Golden Gloves Lubbock Regional tournament. In the future, these boxers from West Texas and Eastern New Mexico could be fighting on a much grander stage.

“All the boxers in the elite division in this tournament, that’s 18 years old and above, the ones that win here will qualify for the state championship, and the national championship, and perhaps an Olympic berth,” said Edward Hernandez, regional coordinator for Lubbock Golden Gloves.

This weekend’s event was a regional advancement tournament. Winners qualified for the Texas state tournament, which will be in Fort Worth in March. Since the group is part of USA Boxing, the athletes could punch their way to the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 or Los Angeles 2028.

“It actually starts right here! It’s very rare that you get to see that kind of talent in our area,” Hernandez said.

Competitors in the Lubbock regional have traveled from Amarillo, Lamesa, Seminole, and even as far as El Paso. Hobbs and Clovis, New Mexico were represented as well. Fighters got a chance to check out the elite competition and catch the next generation.

“We have some novice talent, some new boys that have just started, but they’re just now getting into the sport,” Coach Hernandez said.

When asked about the turnout, Hernandez says when fans purchase a ticket, they will get their money’s worth.

“It’s a sellout crowd. The people like the sport, they don’t get to see this level of competition very often,” he said. “They’re going to support their athletes, and just a good match, a good boxing match. The crowd will get into it.”

Some of Lubbock’s boxing clubs represented at the Prima Vista center include Crossroads Boxing, Gloves of Glory, Lubbock Boxing Club, and the Lubbock Warriors Boxing Tribe.

“It’s like every other sport. Some kids can’t play football, can’t play basketball, can’t play baseball, but they like this particular type of sport, and so when they seek it, they like it. They stay involved in it.”

The Texas tournament will take place at the Will Rogers Watt Area, beginning March 15.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Man shot, killed Saturday accused of responsibility for 2022 death
33-year-old Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez found guilty of three counts of indecency
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 17
Texas Tech will look to build on momentum from a pair of home wins over ranked Big 12 opponents...
Texas Tech tops West Virginia in Morgantown 78-72
The No. 1 Trinity Christian boys beat Colleyville Covenant 90-51 Saturday to win the 4A...
5 area TAPPS teams heading to State basketball tournament

Latest News

Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Feb. 3 (Girls)
Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Teams
The No. 1 Trinity Christian boys beat Colleyville Covenant 90-51 Saturday to win the 4A...
5 area TAPPS teams heading to State basketball tournament
Flying Queens Museum opened on Saturday.
Fans flock to Flying Queens Museum on opening day
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders open a two-game home swing Saturday afternoon when they play host...
Oklahoma State outlasts Lady Raiders 92-80 in 3OT