Warm Sunday, with more wind to come

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the next seven days we will be windy and warm!

It will be a breezy evening with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, then calming to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with overnight temperatures in the mid-30s.

Early Sunday morning there is a slight chance of showers, similar to what we experienced this morning, because of top-down moistening. High temperatures will be near 70° with mostly cloudy skies. Another breezy day with west winds in the morning, turning southwest in the afternoon around 15 to 25 mph.

Windcast (KCBD)

Due to strong southwest winds and warm temperatures fire danger conditions will be elevated Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s, and mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of rain in the forecast for the southern part of the viewing area. West winds will be breezy with speeds around 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph.

Raincast (KCBD)

Presidents’ Day will be even warmer, and dusty. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with mostly cloudy skies. West wind speeds will be around 15 to 20 mph in the morning, increasing between 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Once again, fire conditions will be elevated and a wind advisory may be in effect.

7-Day Windcast (KCBD)

Monday night will be warmer again with overnight temperatures in the upper 40s, and mostly cloudy skies. It will be a windy night with west winds around 20 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

