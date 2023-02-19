Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Warm Sunday, with more wind to come

By Shania Jackson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the next seven days we will be windy and warm!

It will be a breezy evening with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, then calming to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with overnight temperatures in the mid-30s.

Early Sunday morning there is a slight chance of showers, similar to what we experienced this morning, because of top-down moistening. High temperatures will be near 70° with mostly cloudy skies. Another breezy day with west winds in the morning, turning southwest in the afternoon around 15 to 25 mph.

Windcast
Windcast(KCBD)

Due to strong southwest winds and warm temperatures fire danger conditions will be elevated Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s, and mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of rain in the forecast for the southern part of the viewing area. West winds will be breezy with speeds around 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Presidents’ Day will be even warmer, and dusty. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with mostly cloudy skies. West wind speeds will be around 15 to 20 mph in the morning, increasing between 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Once again, fire conditions will be elevated and a wind advisory may be in effect.

7-Day Windcast
7-Day Windcast(KCBD)

Monday night will be warmer again with overnight temperatures in the upper 40s, and mostly cloudy skies. It will be a windy night with west winds around 20 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez found guilty of three counts of indecency
Hermleigh basketball players brought their district championship trophy to the hospital, so...
Hermleigh basketball players bring district trophy to hospital to celebrate with teammates
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
After hearing emotional testimony from Hollis Daniels III’s father on Thursday, the courtroom...
Forensic psychologist says Daniels ‘very unlikely’ to shoot if he had been sober, in Day 10 of capital murder trial
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
1 man dead in crash near Muleshoe

Latest News

Some slick conditions with sleet showers this morning
Some slick conditions this morning with sleet showers
Rain and Temps
Warm surge cranks up Sunday’s temperatures
7 Day Forecast
Continuing to warm
First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast 02/17/23 @ 10 p.m.