Warming and winds continue

By Collin Mertz
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, with a slight chance of some showers in the southern counties. Mixed cloud cover continues today, along with windy conditions. For President’s Day, more partial cloud cover and a surge in temperatures, with highs in the mid 70s. Winds also continue to increase. Tuesday, highs hover around the same place as Monday, though winds continue to climb.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

A minor frontal boundary moves through Wednesday, bringing a slight chance for showers across the area and dropping high temperatures to the upper 60s. More strong winds will be associated with the frontal passage.

