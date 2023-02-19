Warming and winds continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, with a slight chance of some showers in the southern counties. Mixed cloud cover continues today, along with windy conditions. For President’s Day, more partial cloud cover and a surge in temperatures, with highs in the mid 70s. Winds also continue to increase. Tuesday, highs hover around the same place as Monday, though winds continue to climb.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

A minor frontal boundary moves through Wednesday, bringing a slight chance for showers across the area and dropping high temperatures to the upper 60s. More strong winds will be associated with the frontal passage.

