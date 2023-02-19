Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police are investigating after a woman fell to her death at Disneyland.

Anaheim Police, Fire and Rescue responded to the Mickey and Friends parking structure at Disneyland Saturday night.

Officers found an adult woman on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s fall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez found guilty of three counts of indecency
Charged: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Man shot, killed Saturday accused of responsibility for 2022 death
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 17
Texas Tech will look to build on momentum from a pair of home wins over ranked Big 12 opponents...
Texas Tech tops West Virginia in Morgantown 78-72
The Lions Club donates all profits to more than 30 local charities around Lubbock, including...
Lubbock Lions Club preparing for 71st annual Pancake Festival on Saturday

Latest News

Search teams recovered the body of 31-year-old Christian Atsu, a Ghana international soccer...
Turkey quake: Ghana soccer star found dead under rubble
Vice President Kamala Harris insisted that “justice must be served” to the perpetrators while...
US declares Russia committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine war
An Amber Alert for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, of Atkins, Virginia, has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after Va. teen found safe
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Report: California bishop found dead of gunshot wound