3 injured, displaced after early morning East Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire marshals are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in East Lubbock.

Firefighters responded to a single-story home on fire near East 10th and Walnut Ave. around 3 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly and searched the home. All occupants were able to escape.

Three people were displaced and taken to the hospital for injuries sustained from the fire. LFR says the home was approximately 40% damaged.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

