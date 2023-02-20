Local Listings
East Lubbock home damaged in overnight fire

Fire marshals are investigating and overnight fire that damaged a home in East Lubbock.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire marshals are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in East Lubbock.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 2400 block of East 10th Street around 3 a.m. Fire and smoke could be seen coming out of one side of the house.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly. Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

