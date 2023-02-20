Even warmer tomorrow with more wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm and windy week in store for the South Plains!

Overnight tonight temperatures will be near 50° with mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy, with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Presidents’ Day will be dusty and windy. In the morning, west winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with partly cloudy skies in the morning becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Windcast (KCBD)

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with overnight temperatures in the upper-40s. West winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer with high temperatures near 75°. Expect partly cloudy skies with more dust and wind. West wind speeds will be around 15 to 20 mph, increasing in the afternoon to 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

7-Day Windcast (KCBD)

There is a slight chance of rain Tuesday night after midnight. It will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper-40s again. Southwest winds will be around 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Raincast (KCBD)

Wednesday will be dusty and windy again! Expect morning clouds, then sunshine in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper-60s.

