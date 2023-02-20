Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Intoxication manslaughter investigation underway after Andrews man killed in wrong-way crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - DPS is investigating an intoxication manslaughter case after an Andrews man was killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday night.

DPS reports 37-year-old Aaron Guerrero was driving on the wrong side of U.S. 385, north of Odessa, and struck a pickup head-on.

The driver, 23-year-old Juan Rodriques, of Andrews, died at the scene of the crash. 20-year-old passenger Auden Saenz, of Andrews, was taken to Odessa Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Guerrero was also taken to Odessa Medical Center with unknown injuries. According to DPS, Guerrero and Saenz are in stable condition.

Guerrero could face charges of intoxication manslaughter. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Feb. 3 (Girls)
Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Teams
Lubbock Police Department vehicles
LPD to conduct crash investigations on Monday, Tuesday morning
Hundreds of boxing fans, fighters, and parents packed the Prima Vista event center Friday and...
Olympic hopefuls gather for Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Lubbock

Latest News

Fire marshals are investigating and overnight fire that damaged a home in East Lubbock.
3 injured, displaced after early morning East Lubbock house fire
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Early morning fire damages East Lubbock home
Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Hundreds of boxing fans, fighters, and parents packed the Prima Vista event center Friday and...
Olympic hopefuls gather for Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Lubbock