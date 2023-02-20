Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lorenzo ISD board member arrested on felony charge, reportedly shot at “hot rodding” vehicle

Bradlee Don Davis mugshot
Bradlee Don Davis mugshot(Crosby County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORENZO, Texas (KCBD) - A member of Lorenzo ISD’s Board of Trustees has been arrested after reportedly firing a gun at a truck that was “hot rodding” in front of his home.

The Crosby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Bradlee Don Davis in Lorenzo at 5:24 p.m. on Sunday.

Davis’ wife had called the police, saying he had shot at someone who was “hot rodding” in front of their home. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle was a young adult who used to go to school with Davis’ son. Authorities stated the two boys had “beef” while in school together.

The driver told police he was driving normally when passing in front of Davis’ house. He stated he heard gunshots, lowered his body and sped away from the home.

Police reportedly found broken glass and bullet holes in the driver’s truck and arrested Davis. He was charged with deadly conduct while discharging a firearm; this is a third-degree felony.

As of Monday afternoon, Davis was listed as a member of Lorenzo ISD’s School Board of Trustees.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Davis is currently being held in the Crosby County jail.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Feb. 3 (Girls)
Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Teams
Lubbock Police Department vehicles
LPD to conduct crash investigations on Monday, Tuesday morning
Hundreds of boxing fans, fighters, and parents packed the Prima Vista event center Friday and...
Olympic hopefuls gather for Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Lubbock

Latest News

Fire marshals are investigating and overnight fire that damaged a home in East Lubbock.
3 injured, displaced after early morning East Lubbock house fire
Intoxication manslaughter investigation underway after Andrews man killed in wrong-way crash
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Early morning fire damages East Lubbock home
Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage