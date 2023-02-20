Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Early morning fire damages East Lubbock home

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man charged with terroristic threat

Fire damages home overnight in East Lubbock

  • A fire damaged a home around 3 o’clock this morning in the 2400 block of East 10th Street
  • Injuries are unknown at this and the cause of the fire remains under investigation
  • Here’s what we know: East Lubbock home damaged in overnight fire

Former Pres. Jimmy Carter under hospice care at Georgia home

Turkey ends search for earthquake victims

Russia accused of crimes against humanity

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

