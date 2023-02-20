Monday morning top stories: Early morning fire damages East Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man charged with terroristic threat

A Lubbock man is in custody after police say he threatened to shoot at officers, homes and vehicles from a parking garage near Texas Tech

23-year-old William Holmes is charged with making terroristic threats

Fire damages home overnight in East Lubbock

A fire damaged a home around 3 o’clock this morning in the 2400 block of East 10th Street

Injuries are unknown at this and the cause of the fire remains under investigation

Former Pres. Jimmy Carter under hospice care at Georgia home

Pres. Carter chose to spending his remaining days at home after a series of hospital stays

The former president has battled cancer in recent years

Turkey ends search for earthquake victims

Turkey is ending most search and rescue operations for victims of a powerful earthquake two weeks ago

The death toll from Turkey and Syria now stands at more than 46,000

Russia accused of crimes against humanity

The U.S. formally accused Russia of crimes against humanity in its war on Ukraine

Vice Pres. Kamala Harris said Russian forces deliberately targeted civilians

