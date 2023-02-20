Monday morning top stories: Early morning fire damages East Lubbock home
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Man charged with terroristic threat
- A Lubbock man is in custody after police say he threatened to shoot at officers, homes and vehicles from a parking garage near Texas Tech
- 23-year-old William Holmes is charged with making terroristic threats
- Read more here: Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Fire damages home overnight in East Lubbock
- A fire damaged a home around 3 o’clock this morning in the 2400 block of East 10th Street
- Injuries are unknown at this and the cause of the fire remains under investigation
- Here’s what we know: East Lubbock home damaged in overnight fire
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter under hospice care at Georgia home
- Pres. Carter chose to spending his remaining days at home after a series of hospital stays
- The former president has battled cancer in recent years
- Details here: Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
Turkey ends search for earthquake victims
- Turkey is ending most search and rescue operations for victims of a powerful earthquake two weeks ago
- The death toll from Turkey and Syria now stands at more than 46,000
- Read more here: Blinken tours Turkey’s earthquake zone, pledges $100M in aid
Russia accused of crimes against humanity
- The U.S. formally accused Russia of crimes against humanity in its war on Ukraine
- Vice Pres. Kamala Harris said Russian forces deliberately targeted civilians
- Latest developments here: Biden visits Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: ‘Kyiv stands’
