No. 24 Tech clinches series in decisive fashion

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – No. 24 Texas Tech clinched its season-opening series on Sunday afternoon, defeating Gonzaga 12-3 at Rip Griffin Park for the third time in as many days. Designated hitter Ty Coleman led the offense with a career-high five hits while Bo Blessie continued the Red Raiders’ dominant presence on the mound in his first career start.

Coleman went 5-for-5, with three singles and two doubles, and led the Red Raiders with three RBIs. Not only did Coleman lead the team in RBIs but also runs scored with three.

“Ty for the most part is going to give you a good professional at-bat most days,” said head coach Tim Tadlock. “You hope more than not, he gives you a chance to have a good at-bat most days, three, four or five times. He actually put five together today and hit five balls on the nose. Ty has always been able to hit since he was in seventh grade. You think about it just his whole life he’s been able to hit, he’s got a knack for putting a bat on a ball.”

Starting pitcher Bo Blessie dominated for six straight innings. Blessie had a no-hitter for 5 2/3 innings until giving up a single in the sixth. Blessie finished the inning and handed the reigns over to the bullpen and a collection of three relievers. Blessie had with four strikeouts in the scoreless, one-hit effort, and was rewarded with the win in his first career start.

The Red Raiders scored the game’s first nine runs, recording three in the fourth, two in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

A run of four-straight singles manufactured the first three runs in the fourth, started by Coleman connecting for his second single of the game. Both Gavin Kash, Hudson White and Gage Harrelson would follow, Harrelson’s was with the bases loaded allowing him to plate the first two runs with a double. Will Burns knocked home the next run, scoring White, using a sac fly.

As the lead-off batter in the frame, Kevin Bazzell started the fifth inning with a 400-foot home run that quickly found its way past the left-field wall. He swung on the first pitch he saw. Coleman and Kash continued their success at the plate with a single apiece. Coleman would eventually score after a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

In the sixth, Bazzell, Coleman and Kash each logged multi-base hits. Bazzell and Coleman both doubled, Coleman’s scored one while Kash knocked home two more runs with a triple. White connected for a sac fly to bring home another to push the lead to 9-0.

Gonzaga and the Red Raiders each scored three down the stretch over the eighth and ninth. The Bulldogs hit a solo home run in the eighth for its first run of the day. The Bulldogs posted their first inning with more than one hit in the ninth en route to a pair of runs.

“I think we’re going to be really talented,” said Coleman. “We’re going to shock a lot of people; I mean the hottest guy on our team is hitting in the six-hole right now. He’s driving more runs than anybody. I mean if we are that complete top to bottom, it’s going to be really fun to watch. We have guys that throw electric stuff, get people out and then we’re going to score runs on top of it.”

Up Next

The series concludes at 11 a.m. on Monday. RHP Trendan Parish is the projected starter for Texas Tech while RHP Ty Buckner is projected for Gonzaga.

