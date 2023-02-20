One seriously injured in south Lubbock motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car at 87th and Vernon.

Police received the call just before 4 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Responders have shut down Vernon Avenue at 87th Street as they work the scene.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.