Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

One seriously injured in south Lubbock motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash at 87th and Vernon
Motorcycle crash at 87th and Vernon(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car at 87th and Vernon.

Police received the call just before 4 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Responders have shut down Vernon Avenue at 87th Street as they work the scene.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Feb. 3 (Girls)
Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Teams
Lubbock Police Department vehicles
LPD to conduct crash investigations on Monday, Tuesday morning
Hundreds of boxing fans, fighters, and parents packed the Prima Vista event center Friday and...
Olympic hopefuls gather for Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Lubbock

Latest News

Portion of Memphis Avenue to be closed over the weekend
Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock, road closures reported
Road work generic
Crews continue construction at I-27 and FM 2641, close off roads
DPS and the deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a crash...
DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 84, eastbound traffic diverted