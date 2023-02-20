Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead

Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.(NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a shooting in New Jersey, and the shooter is believed to be among the deceased.

Police in Linden in Union County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday found two adults and a juvenile deceased.

Another juvenile was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooter “is believed to be among the deceased, and there is no further threat to the public.”

The names and ages of the people killed and wounded and other details weren’t immediately released.

Mayor Derek Armstead said “There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing.” Armstead asked for prayers, especially for “the child in the hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Man shot, killed Saturday accused of responsibility for 2022 death
33-year-old Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez found guilty of three counts of indecency
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 17
The No. 1 Trinity Christian boys beat Colleyville Covenant 90-51 Saturday to win the 4A...
5 area TAPPS teams heading to State basketball tournament
Texas Tech will look to build on momentum from a pair of home wins over ranked Big 12 opponents...
Texas Tech tops West Virginia in Morgantown 78-72

Latest News

At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt
Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Police responding near Marsha Sharp Frwy & University
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78