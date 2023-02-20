Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police: 5 shot, including child, along New Orleans parade route

Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in...
Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in critical condition.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:10 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say five people were shot along a Mardi Gras parade route in uptown New Orleans, prompting the Krewe of Bacchus to stop.

The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street, WVUE reports. Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men.

EMS transported at least four of the victims to the hospital for treatment. Police say one of the victims is in critical condition.

One person was initially detained at the scene in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Charged: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Man shot, killed Saturday accused of responsibility for 2022 death
33-year-old Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez found guilty of three counts of indecency
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
The No. 1 Trinity Christian boys beat Colleyville Covenant 90-51 Saturday to win the 4A...
5 area TAPPS teams heading to State basketball tournament

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Monday's weapons firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North...
North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats
Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a...
Delivery driver indicted in 7-year-old Texas girl’s murder
Authorities say the victim managed to escape her alleged kidnapper by running into a gas...
Woman allegedly held hostage for over a year makes dramatic escape