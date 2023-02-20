Local Listings
Police responding near Marsha Sharp Frwy & University

Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and west of University Avenue. Police have not specified the reason as of Sunday evening, but SWAT has been called out.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and west of University Avenue. Police have not specified the reason as of Sunday evening.

Westbound traffic on the Freeway access road is blocked.

Texas Tech issued a Tech Alert around 7:30 p.m.: This is an emergency notification from the Texas Tech Police Department. Avoid the area north of Jones AT&T Stadium and surrounding areas due to a Lubbock Police Department operation. For more information, go to emergency.ttu.edu More info to come.

With a follow-up at 8 p.m. asking drivers to avoid the area: This is the Texas Tech Police Department. Please continue to avoid the are north of Jones AT&T Stadium and surrounding areas until further notice. This is an ongoing operation. For more info go to emergency.ttu.edu More info to come.

This is the Texas Tech Police Department. Please continue to avoid the are north of Jones AT&T Stadium and surrounding areas until further notice. This is an ongoing operation. For more info go to emergency.ttu.edu More info to come.(Texas Tech)

