Ransom Canyon PD requests assistance from Lubbock Co. SWAT

RANSOM CANYON, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County SWAT, DPS, and deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are staging near City Hall in Ransom Canyon in response to a barricaded subject.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ransom Canyon PD requested assistance from SWAT at 2:37 p.m. for a barricaded suicidal subject.

Information is limited at this time, but we will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

