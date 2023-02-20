Ransom Canyon PD requests assistance from Lubbock Co. SWAT
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RANSOM CANYON, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County SWAT, DPS, and deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are staging near City Hall in Ransom Canyon in response to a barricaded subject.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ransom Canyon PD requested assistance from SWAT at 2:37 p.m. for a barricaded suicidal subject.
Information is limited at this time, but we will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.
