Ransom Canyon PD requests assistance from Lubbock Co. SWAT

Lubbock Co. SWAT, Sheriff's Deputies, and DPS are currently staged in response to a barricaded...
Lubbock Co. SWAT, Sheriff's Deputies, and DPS are currently staged in response to a barricaded suicidal subject.(Aric Mitchell | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RANSOM CANYON, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County SWAT, DPS, and deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are staging near City Hall in Ransom Canyon in response to a barricaded subject.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ransom Canyon PD requested assistance from SWAT at 2:37 p.m. for a barricaded suicidal subject.

Information is limited at this time, but we will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

