Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tell Me Something Good

KCBD Tell Me Something Good
KCBD Tell Me Something Good(KCBD)
By Samantha Harvey
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Feb. 3 (Girls)
Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Teams
Lubbock Police Department vehicles
LPD to conduct crash investigations on Monday, Tuesday morning
Hundreds of boxing fans, fighters, and parents packed the Prima Vista event center Friday and...
Olympic hopefuls gather for Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Lubbock

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Trinity Church celebrates 60 years in Lubbock
Source: KCBD Video
Cardinals raise $13K for Hermleigh families
Source: KCBD Video
Golden Gloves boxing tournament brings Olympic hopefuls to Lubbock
Raising money for Turkey earthquake victims at Wolfforth Farmers Market
Raising money for Turkey earthquake victims at Wolfforth Farmers Market