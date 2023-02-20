“Warmier” - A new weather word

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning I, unintentionally, created a new word. I was about to talk about a couple of warmer, but also windier, days ahead. Before I had a chance to stop myself, I said our weather would be warmier. See what I did there? I’m pretty sure we won’t soon be seeing it in any standard dictionary.

With the continuing drought, the warm and windy weather will result in an increasing wildfire danger. This NO BURN weather will continue through at least Wednesday.

Areas of low visibility in blowing dust and sand are possible, especially near fields and other open areas.

Vehicles on north-south oriented roads will be buffeted by a strong westerly cross-wind. Drivers, especially of high-profile vehicles, should anticipate this broadside push. Keep both hands on the wheel and drive to conditions!

A warm but mostly cloudy and windy Presidents' Day afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be seasonably warm, windy, and mostly cloudy. Highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average. Winds may gusts to around 40 mph.

Tuesday will be warmer and windier (warmier). Highs will be about 15 to 20 degrees above average, ranging from near 70 degrees in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 80s in the southeast. Gusts around 50 mph are likely.

Our WindCast shows peak sustained wind speeds forecast for each day. (KCBD First Alert)

Wednesday will be the windiest day of the week. Gusts greater than 60 mph are expected. It may end up similar to last Tuesday, Valentines’ Day. While not as warm, temperatures still will peak from the mid-60s to the mid-70s, about five to ten degrees above average.

Slightly cooler and less windy weather will follow Thursday into Saturday.

Warmer and windier the next few afternoons. Gusts may be around 40 mph today, near 50 mph tomorrow, and greater than 60 mph Wednesday. (KCBD First Alert)

