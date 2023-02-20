Local Listings
Wind, rain, dust, and fire danger for the next two days

West to southwest winds will return on Tuesday at speeds of 35-50 mph and increase to possibly more than 60 mph on Wednesday.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More wind, fire danger, and possibly some rain. All of that is in the forecast over the next 48 hours.

West to southwest winds will return on Tuesday at speeds of 35-50 mph and increase to possibly more than 60 mph on Wednesday. In addition, the critical fire danger will continue Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

In addition, the critical fire danger will continue Tuesday through Wednesday evening.(KCBD, John Robison)

There is a Fire Weather Watch on Tuesday and a High Wind Watch on Wednesday.

Another upper-level system will move over the region bringing wind, dust, wildfire danger, and even some rain. The rain chances will be late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light, but there could be a few thundershowers and some downburst winds.

The afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s while afternoon highs will drop back to the 60s on Wednesday. However, even with cooler temps the fire danger will continue.

It will be cooler on Thursday and Friday with a warm-up expected by the weekend.

