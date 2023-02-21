Local Listings
DJ Sancho defense seeks mistrial saying jurors were on social media

33-year-old Charles Sanchez
33-year-old Charles Sanchez(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The defense for former DJ Charles Sanchez moved for a mistrial Tuesday during opening statements of the sentencing phase. The defense presented evidence to the court, outside the presence of the jury, that several jurors violated the rule to stay off social media and news sites.

Sanchez was found guilty last week of three counts of child indecency.

The defense said it feels Sanchez’s right to a fair trial had been violated and that their verdict may have been influenced by outside sources. The state argued the defense must provide evidence that harm was caused directly impacting the jury’s decision.

Assistant District Attorney Austin Sanford asked the jury to consider a sentence of two to 20 years in prison or 10 years probation.

Sanchez’s defense is seeking a minimum punishment of two years for each count.

