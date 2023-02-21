Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex

FILE - Miami-Dade officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others...
FILE - Miami-Dade officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others suffered traumatic injuries.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — An explosion and fire at an industrial complex in suburban Miami killed two people and left three others injured Tuesday morning, officials said.

The explosion in the small city of Medley shot a large fireball into the sky and left several trucks and other vehicles in flames, video from a neighboring business and TV news helicopters showed.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two others suffered traumatic injuries and were taken to a hospital, while a third was treated at the scene.

Fire officials said it took about 90 minutes to extinguish the flames and that the cause is under investigation.

A truck-cleaning company and welding shops are listed as operating at the address of the explosion.

Medley, located about 12 miles northwest of downtown Miami, is mostly industrial and commercial complexes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Co. SWAT, Sheriff's Deputies, and DPS are currently staged in response to a barricaded...
Suspect in custody after Ransom Canyon SWAT call out
Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Bradlee Don Davis mugshot
Lorenzo ISD board member arrested on felony charge, reportedly shot at “hot rodding” vehicle
First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car at 87th...
One seriously injured in south Lubbock motorcycle crash
A Lubbock couple is warning other drivers after it says a truck forced them off the road...
Lubbock couple warning drivers after they say truck forced them off the road near Ropesville

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) drives past Chicago Sky forward Candace...
Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia:' Biden says while speaking in Poland
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Russia to respect caps under START nuke treaty despite suspension