First Alert Weather Day designated tomorrow due to high winds and fire danger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More wind for west Texas and a critical Fire Danger through Wednesday. Winds are likely to be stronger tomorrow with possible gusts of 50-60+ mph, especially in the western South Plains in the afternoon.

Wednesday has been designated as a First Alert Weather Day due to the high wind and fire danger.

Remember to secure loose items and equipment, such as trampolines, basketball goals, lawn chairs, and tables. Also, travel may be impacted for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south routes on Wednesday.

Winds will start diminishing late Wednesday into early Thursday. Winds will be lower, along with lower temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday evening through early Wednesday there is a chance for some showers and possibly some thunderstorms in the eastern South Plains. Some severe storms are possible but limited to the eastern communities off of the Caprock.

As for temperatures, they will be lower on Wednesday and Thursday, remaining in the 60s. By Friday colder air will invade the area keeping afternoon highs in the 40s.

The weekend will bring a slight warming trend.

