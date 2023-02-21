Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

First Alert Weather Day designated tomorrow due to high winds and fire danger

Four day forecast
Four day forecast(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More wind for west Texas and a critical Fire Danger through Wednesday. Winds are likely to be stronger tomorrow with possible gusts of 50-60+ mph, especially in the western South Plains in the afternoon.

Wednesday has been designated as a First Alert Weather Day due to the high wind and fire danger.

Wednesday has been designated as a First Alert Weather Day due to the high wind and fire danger.
Wednesday has been designated as a First Alert Weather Day due to the high wind and fire danger.(KCBD, John Robison)

Remember to secure loose items and equipment, such as trampolines, basketball goals, lawn chairs, and tables. Also, travel may be impacted for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south routes on Wednesday.

Winds will start diminishing late Wednesday into early Thursday. Winds will be lower, along with lower temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday evening through early Wednesday there is a chance for some showers and possibly some thunderstorms in the eastern South Plains. Some severe storms are possible but limited to the eastern communities off of the Caprock.

Winds are likely to be stronger tomorrow with possible gusts of 50-60+ mph
Winds are likely to be stronger tomorrow with possible gusts of 50-60+ mph(KCBD, John Robison)

As for temperatures, they will be lower on Wednesday and Thursday, remaining in the 60s. By Friday colder air will invade the area keeping afternoon highs in the 40s.

The weekend will bring a slight warming trend.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Co. SWAT, Sheriff's Deputies, and DPS are currently staged in response to a barricaded...
Suspect in custody after Ransom Canyon SWAT call out
Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
Bradlee Don Davis mugshot
Lorenzo ISD board member arrested on felony charge, reportedly shot at “hot rodding” vehicle
A Lubbock couple is warning other drivers after it says a truck forced them off the road...
Lubbock couple warning drivers after they say truck forced them off the road near Ropesville
First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car at 87th...
One seriously injured in south Lubbock motorcycle crash

Latest News

Strong winds today, spotty showers and thunderstorms this evening, even stronger winds tomorrow.
More wind, and possibly thunderstorms
Today will be windier, and warmer, and tomorrow will be even windier.
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, Feb. 21
Today will be windier, and warmer, and tomorrow will be even windier.
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 21
Today will be windier, and warmer, and tomorrow will be even windier.
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 21