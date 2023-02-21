Local Listings
Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting woman, leaving her in roadway in south Lubbock Co.

A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges after a woman was found dead in the roadway in south Lubbock County.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges after a woman was found dead in the roadway in south Lubbock County.

Isaiah Sanchez, 25, was arrested for the murder of 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera in Dec. 2022. and was indicted on the charge on Tuesday.

In Dec. 2022, police responded to reports of a pedestrian crash in the area of CR 2300, just south of CR 7700. Upon arrival, officers found Lumbrera dead in the roadway. Although she had been struck by a vehicle, investigators determined she actually died from a gunshot wound.

Police found a phone in Lumbrera’s pocket with photos of Sanchez holding a revolver, according to an arrest warrant. Police also found a room key to the Executive Inn Motel near her body. In the motel room, investigators found letters addressed to Lumbrera in a purse.

Security footage showed Lumbrera and Sanchez in a red car driven by an unidentified woman. The woman told police Sanchez was angry with Lumbrera and thought at one point he might hit her. The woman also stated Sanchez was carrying a gun.

The woman told police she stopped her car and let Sanchez and Lumbrera out in the middle of a road and drove away.

Another witness told police Sanchez provided graphic detail of the murder to him, according to the warrant.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Murder warrant: woman was shot, left in roadway before she was found dead in south Lubbock Co.

Sanchez is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

