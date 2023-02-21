High School Hoop Madness girl’s and boy’s playoff scores
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights:
Girls - Regional Quarterfinals
Shallowater 53 Childress 45
Idalou 45 Bushland 42
New Mexico
Hobbs 45 Carlsbad 32
Boys - Bi-District
Brownfield 61 Tornillo 56
Lamesa 76 Crane 41
Littlefield 45 Stanton 30
Lorenzo 85 Guthrie 46
May 68 Ira 50
New Home 89 McCamey 31
Plains 65 Ft Hancock 31
Whiteface 76 Klondike 49
McLean 71 Valley 60
Cross Plains 39 Hermleigh 34
Nazareth 101 Pringle-Morse 26
Silverton 51 Fort Elliott 27
