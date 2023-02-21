Local Listings
High School Hoop Madness girl’s and boy’s playoff scores

Here's Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights!
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights:

Girls - Regional Quarterfinals

Shallowater 53 Childress 45

Idalou 45 Bushland 42

New Mexico

Hobbs 45 Carlsbad 32

Boys - Bi-District

Brownfield 61 Tornillo 56

Lamesa 76 Crane 41

Littlefield 45 Stanton 30

Lorenzo 85 Guthrie 46

May 68 Ira 50

New Home 89 McCamey 31

Plains 65 Ft Hancock 31

Whiteface 76 Klondike 49

McLean 71 Valley 60

Cross Plains 39 Hermleigh 34

Nazareth 101 Pringle-Morse 26

Silverton 51 Fort Elliott 27

